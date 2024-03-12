Live
Omar Abdullah Mocks BJP, Calls CAA Notification A 'Ramadan Gift' Ahead Of Elections
- 1. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah takes a dig at the ruling BJP, characterizing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) notification as a 'Ramadan gift' for Muslims just days before the Lok Sabha elections.
- 2. Abdullah suggests a strategic move by the BJP and critiques their potential use of religion in the upcoming polls. The CAA, implemented on Monday after five years, has been a subject of intense debate and protests across India.
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah criticized the ruling BJP for implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) shortly before the Lok Sabha elections. Abdullah, speaking to the media, sarcastically referred to the CAA notification as the "Ramadan gift" for Muslims by the BJP. He expressed regret over the timing of the notification, suggesting that it was a strategic move ahead of the elections.
Abdullah asserted that the BJP's decision to notify the CAA rules just before the elections indicates their electoral strategy. He mentioned the BJP's belief that the construction of the Ram Temple would ensure their victory but speculated that they might perceive their position as weak, prompting the use of what he called "new weapons."
The National Conference leader argued that the BJP aims to use religion as a tool in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He emphasized that Muslims have consistently been a target for the BJP, including in the CAA, where they are specifically singled out.
The Citizenship Amendment Act, implemented by the Centre on Monday, provides a fast-track pathway to Indian citizenship for migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan belonging to certain religious communities. The CAA has been a contentious issue, sparking widespread protests and debates across India since its enactment in 2019.