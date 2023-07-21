  • Menu
OMC pays Rs 1,420 cr dividend to State govt

OMC pays Rs 1,420 cr dividend to State govt
Bhubaneswar: Iron ore producer Odisha Mining Corporation paid a dividend of Rs 1,420 crore to the State government for the 2022-23 fiscal.

Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik handed over a cheque of Rs 1,420 crore to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Wednesday. Odisha Mining Corporation, one of the largest iron ore producers in the country, recorded a turnover of Rs 14,450 crore in the 2022-23 financial year.

It has 18 operational mines and produced 29.68 tonnes of iron ore, 3 tonnes of bauxite and 1.08 tonnes of chrome ore, registering a 14.9 per cent growth in ore production over the previous financial year, the official added.

