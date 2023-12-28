Live
One held for impersonating Yogi’s OSD, threatening official
A man has been arrested here for impersonating as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and exerting pressure on an official for transfer of two teachers, even threatening him.
As per reports, a fraudster called the Principal Secretary, Basic Education, posing as OSD to the Chief Minister and asked him to transfer two basic school teachers to the district they wanted.
The imposter also threatened the official of dire consequences for not complying with his orders.
Based on surveillance and informer’s tip-off, police nabbed the culprit Devendra Pratap Rajbhar ,50, from Gautam Palli crossing. He is a native of Sant Kabir Nagar.
Assistant Commissioner of Police, Hazratganj, Arvind Verma said that after the call, the basic education official smelt a rat and cross checked with the OSD to CM, UP government.
Later, the CM’s OSD Sanjeev Singh lodged a complaint with the Gautam Palli police. “We registered a case for forgery by using name of a government official and for threatening the education official,” said ACP Verma.