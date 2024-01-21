Live
Just In
One killed, 17 injured in road accident in J&K’s Rajouri
Highlights
Jammu: One passenger was killed and 17 others injured on Sunday in a road accident in J&K’s Rajouri district.
Police said that a mini-bus carrying passengers from Teryath to Pouni village in Rajouri district met with an accident at Saryo village due to rash and negligent driving by the driver of the passenger vehicle.
“One passenger identified as Pritam Lal of Bambel Khawas village in Rajouri district died on the spot while 17 others were injured.
“The injured have been shifted to hospital and a case registered in this incident," police said.
