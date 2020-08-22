One terrorist killed in North Kashmir encounter

Srinagar: One terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday, police said.

"One unidentified terrorist killed in the encounter at Kreeri. Operation is going on," the police added. The encounter erupted after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the Saloosa area following information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter. Two to three terrorists were believed to be trapped.