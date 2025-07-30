Op Sindoor Debate: Tharoor, Tewari out as Cong picks new speakers

New Delhi:Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari, who were part of the delegations India sent to partner countries to highlight its stand against cross-border terrorism, would not be among Congress speakers during the debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, sources said.

The sources said while Manish Tewari had sent a request to the party to speak during the debate, Tharoor apparently conveyed unwillingness as his stance during the visit abroad of the delegation would be at variance with the party's strong stance against the government on aspects related to the military operation to hit target infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK. Tharoor led one of the all-party delegations.

Sources said the party has picked up some other leaders who will represent it during the 16-hour debate. Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, spoke on Tuesday.