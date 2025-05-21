Op Sindoor global outreach begins today

New Delhi: India’s diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor will begin on Wednesday, with the first of seven all-party delegations departing for the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The delegation, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde, will also visit Congo, Sierra Leone, and Liberia.

Over the next four days, until May 25, the remaining six delegations will embark on visits to various countries to address audiences, policymakers, and elected representatives.

Each delegation will be led by a political party leader and will include Members of Parliament from various parties, prominent political figures, and distinguished diplomats.

The delegations will reflect India's national consensus and firm stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, carrying to the world a strong message of zero tolerance.

On May 25, two delegations will depart: one led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor to the United States, Brazil, Colombia, Guyana, and Panama; and another led by BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad to France, Italy, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Germany.

On May 22, Sanjay Kumar Jha of the JD(U) will lead a delegation to Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. On the same day, another delegation headed by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi of the DMK will leave for Russia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain.

Baijayant Panda of the BJP will depart on May 23 to visit Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Algeria, while NCP leader Supriya Sule will lead her team to Qatar, South Africa, Ethiopia, and Egypt on May 24.

These visits come in the context of Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

The operation targeted and destroyed nine terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The delegations are also scheduled to visit several key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council.