Op Sindoor proves India safe under Modi, says Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said Operation Sindoor has proved that India is safe under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Majhi was addressing a function organised to celebrate the first anniversary of Odisha’s maiden BJP government. Showering praises on Modi, who was also present on the dais, Majhi said, “Earlier, people used to say – ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai’ (it is possible if Modi is there) but today, the entire country is saying ‘Modi hai to desh surakshit hai’ (the country is safe when Modi is at the helm).” Majhi said Operation Sindoor is not just an Army operation against terrorists, but a hope for the mothers, sisters and daughters of India. “With Operation Sindoor, a new India has emerged, which will not bow down under any circumstances. This new India will write its own destiny,” the Chief Minister said.

Stating that India is reaching new heights of development under Modi’s leadership, Majhi said in the last 11 years, every section of the society has progressed. “Today, India has become the fourth-largest economy in the world, and is soon going to become $5 trillion economy.

Extreme poverty in the country has come down from 27.1 per cent to 5.3 per cent. This proves that under your leadership, the country is changing and is moving forward on the path of development at a rapid pace,” he said.

Majhi said Odisha is also making progress and the State’s initiatives are modelled keeping in mind the four categories mentioned by Modi – the poor, the farmers, women and youth.

Majhi said the Odisha government has secured an investment proposal of Rs 17 lakh crore in just two days after Modi’s call to the industries during a conclave held earlier this year. “This was possible only because of the trust of the industrial world in you (Modi),” Majhi added.