‘Operation Sindoor': Leaders across party lines in Bihar hail Indian Army’s bold response

Patna: The precision strike operation codenamed 'Operation Sindoor', against terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK) has received appreciation from across the political spectrum in Bihar.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh strongly praised the action of the security forces stating, “The Indian military has given a befitting reply to Pakistan. The way the cowardly terrorist attack has been avenged, the entire country is proud of our security forces. The Indian Army has protected the dignity of the 'sindoor' of mothers and sisters.”

Singh added that the Indian Army was fully capable of responding under any circumstance and would not hesitate to take similar actions again, if provoked.

Similarly, Bihar Congress incharge Krishna Allavaru also extended his party’s unequivocal support to the armed forces and the Union government.

“Our military has done a great job. We will never compromise on the nation’s security. The Congress party is always with the country and stands with the government in every situation,” said Allavaru.

The backing of the armed forces’ actions underlines a rare moment of unity in Indian politics, with leaders from the BJP, Congress, and regional parties expressing solidarity with the Indian Army.

A wave of national pride and political unity is sweeping across the country following the Indian military's decisive strike on nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and PoK in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 people were killed.

The strike by the three services, which took place in the wee hours of Wednesday, targeted terrorist strongholds in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, Hed Marala, Barnala, Kotli, Bilal and Muzaffrabad in Pakistan and PoK.

These terror camps were responsible for harbouring terrorists and are believed to be behind the recent Pahalgam attack.

The strikes have triggered an outpouring of patriotic fervour and celebrations across Bihar and other states in the country.

On Wednesday, local people in Motihari, Jamui, Begusarai, Saran, Vaishali and Siwan took to the streets, bursting firecrackers, smearing gulal, and chanting slogans like "Jai Hind" and “Bharat Mata ki Jai”.

The operation is being viewed as a bold and strategic military manoeuvre, reinforcing India’s zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.



