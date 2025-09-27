Oppn leaders fight for their own seats, BJP workers fight for the nation: HM Amit Shah

Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Saturday, delivered a fiery address to nearly 4,000 selected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers from Bhagalpur, Kosi and Seemanchal regions, calling for a decisive NDA victory in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

The Union Home Minister contrasted the BJP's poll strategy with that of rival parties, saying: "During elections, all parties hold public meetings, but the BJP holds workers' conventions because leaders in other parties fight for their own seats, while our party workers fight for the nation."

Targeting the Opposition, Union Minister Shah alleged that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were focused only on personal and party gains.

"For Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav, this election is about making their party win. For Lalu Yadav, it's about making his son the Chief Minister of Bihar. For us (BJP), it's about driving out infiltrators from all across Bihar."

He urged BJP workers to ensure that the NDA not only retains its victory margin but also wins Kishanganj, the lone seat it lost in the 2020 Assembly elections.

Promising strong action if the NDA secures a two-thirds majority in poll-bound Bihar, Union Minister Shah declared: "Once you give us (NDA) a decisive mandate, I promise that we will work to expel infiltrators one by one. Lalu Yadav and Rahul Gandhi's parties want to protect them, but we will expel them."

The Union Home Minister's hardline pitch comes amid heightened political activity as Bihar heads toward a high-stakes Assembly poll, with the BJP seeking to consolidate its base in the sensitive Seemanchal region.

He also said, "The first Diwali is to commemorate the day Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya. The second is to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi sending Rs 10,000 each to the bank accounts of 75 lakh 'Jeevika Didis' yesterday, the third is to mark PM Modi's reduction or zeroing of prices of more than 395 items under the GST, and the fourth Diwali will be to celebrate the formation of an NDA-led BJP government with more than 160 seats in Bihar."

Linking the upcoming Assembly polls to the issue of illegal immigration in Bihar, Union Minister Shah alleged that Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rahul Gandhi want infiltrators to retain voting rights.

"Among the many people in Kosi and Seemanchal, no Indian citizen's vote has been cancelled. But those who have infiltrated from abroad should have their voting rights removed," he said.

Union Minister Shah also accused the previous Congress-RJD governments of corruption and misrule in Bihar, warning voters, "This election is to ensure that 'Lalu Raj' does not return, and 'Jungle Raj' does not come again."

He urged the BJP workers to mobilise support to secure a two-thirds majority for the NDA, calling the upcoming election as a choice between development under PM Modi's leadership and corruption and chaos under the Opposition rule.



