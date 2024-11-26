Oppn members seek more time for JPC on Waqf Bill

New Delhi: Will the term of the JPC on Waqf Board be extended? This has become the issue of discussion in the corridors of Parliament as the Opposition JPC members on the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday and submitted a letter requesting him for a reasonable extension to the panel’s tenure.

The Opposition members’ contention is that the committee had its first meeting on August 22. They stated that the committee had held only 25 sittings, including those where presentations were made by “various irrelevant” organisations and individuals.

At the same time, they wrote, various state governments including Bihar, New Delhi and UP are yet to present their views before the committee and various stakeholder organisations were still seeking time to present their views.

“It must be noted that the Waqf Amendment Bill is an expansive legislation that involves many major changes to the existing law. These changes will affect a large section of India’s population. Therefore, a mere three months before the report is finalised is not only inadequate but may result in improper recommendations. For proper consultation and deliberation and to see that the legitimacy of the legislative process is not affected, the committee’s tenure must be extended,” they said.

It may be recalled that the Centre had referred the Waqf Amendment Bill to the JPC on August 8 and wanted a report by the end of the first week of the winter session. In view of this, the Chairman, the Opposition alleges, wants to hurry up with finalizing the report.

The government on the other hand wants to discuss this in Parliament and is of the view that it should be passed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Saturday said that there was no place for the Waqf Board in the Constitution and it was brought in by the Congress as they believe in politics of appeasement.

The BJP alleges that the Opposition is now seeking extension of time without any basis. They had been boycotting the meetings of the JPC. On October 22, 2024, the Opposition MPs walked out of the meeting.

On October 29, they again walked out and before that TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee broke a glass bottle and injured himself. They are against the amendment to do away with the Waqf and hence they were seeking more time. It is purely a political move, the BJP leaders add.