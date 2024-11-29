Oppn misleading people, says PM

Bhubaneswar : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the Opposition parties for tarnishing the country’s image and disrespecting the Constitution. Addressing the party workers upon his arrival in Odisha on a three-day visit to attend the DG/IG conference, Modi said the Opposition has only one aim, “to somehow capture power by misleading people”.

“Those who consider power as their birthright have not been in power at the Centre for the last decade… The spirit of the Constitution is crushed (by them), all the norms of democracy are rejected,” he said in an apparent dig at the Opposition.

The Prime Minister said it is quite natural that there would be ideological differences among political parties on different issues, and that they have the right to express their views and resort to agitations. “But now, one can feel, there has been a big change as attempts are being made to tarnish the image of our democracy and the Constitution,” said Modi.