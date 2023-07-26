Oppn plans no-confidence motion against NDA government

New Delhi: Opposition parties, under the banner of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), has decided to move no-confidence motion against the NDA government in the Lok Sabha for the first time in 20 years. In 2003, no confidence was moved against the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government. Sources close to the development cited that all parties are on board. And Opposition parties are now deciding on a strategy for the Rajya Sabha to corner the BJP.

This comes after monsoon session of Parliament remains disrupted for the fourth day with Opposition demanding for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on the ethnic violence in Manipur. The sources said after weighing various options to force PM Modi to speak in Parliament on the situation in strife-torn Manipur, it was decided that this would be an effective way to compel the government to initiate a discussion on the issue.

Reacting to the development, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, “During our first term also (Opposition) brought a no-confidence motion against us and in 2019 our seats increased from 282 to 303. Let them bring a no-confidence motion this time also and we will win more than 350 seats."

It needs to be noted that the Telugu Desam Party sought to bring a similar motion against the government in 2018 but there was no discussion or voting.

The floor leaders of Opposition parties held a meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss their strategy amid the logjam between the Opposition and the government over the Manipur issue.