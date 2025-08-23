Oppn VP candidate backing Naxalism

Kochi: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Friday accused the Congress-led alliance's Vice-President candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy of "supporting" Naxalism, saying if he had not delivered the Salwa Judum judgement, extremist Left movement in the country would have ended before 2020.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Manorama News conclave organised by Malayala Manorama group here on Friday. Shah said that, with the Congress’s choice of candidate for the Vice-President post, the party’s chances of winning in Kerala have further diminished.

"Sudershan Reddy is the person who helped Naxalism. He gave Salwa Judum judgment. If the Salwa Judum judgement had not been given, the Naxal terrorism would have ended by 2020. He is the person who was inspired by the ideology that gave Salwa Judam judgment," Shah said, referring to 2011 SC judgement on Salwa Judum, during a question answer session as part of the conclave.

In December 2011, Justice Reddy of the Supreme Court ruled that using tribal youths as Special Police Officers--whether called 'Koya Commandos', Salwa Judum, or by any other name--in the fight against Maoist insurgents was illegal and unconstitutional.