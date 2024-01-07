  • Menu
Orange alert issued in Tamil Nadu's areas, heavy rain predicted

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) here on Sunday issued an orange alert predicting heavy to very heavy rain in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Cuddalore.

According to the MeT Department, the weather condition is expected to be generally cloudy for the next 48 hours with moderate to heavy rain expected in some areas.

According to the RMC, heavy rain is forecasted over isolated places in Chennai, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Mayiladuthurai, Theni, Tiruvannamalai, Tenkasi, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, and Kanniyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

The RMC also predicted heavy rain in isolated places in Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Thiruvallur districts on Monday and Kanniyakumari on Tuesday. The cyclonic circulation over Lakshadweep now extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.

