Orphans will get opportunity to study at DU free of cost: VC Yogesh Singh

New Delhi: Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Saturday stated that thousands of orphan children, including those who lost their parents to COVID-19, will get an opportunity to pursue higher education free of cost with the university's new initiative to reserve seats for them.

The vice chancellor said the university has been responsible for providing education to the students seeking higher education without any discrimination on any grounds. The varsity recently decided to reserve seats in each of its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for orphans under supernumerary quota from the next academic year.

Such students will also be exempted from payment of any kind of fees, he said. The decision was taken in a meeting of the Executive Council on Friday. Speaking to PTI, Vice Chancellor Singh said, "The initiative will help thousands of children every year. We are coming out of Covid. Many children lost their parents during the pandemic. The initiative will also help those students.