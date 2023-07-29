Live
OSSC show cause notice to 55 candidates in paper leak case
Highlights
Odisha Staff Selection Commission issued show cause notice to 55 candidates of JE (Civil) Main Examination to explain why they would not be barred for lifetime from recruitment of the panel.
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Staff Selection Commission issued show cause notice to 55 candidates of JE (Civil) Main Examination to explain why they would not be barred for lifetime from recruitment of the panel. The notice was issued in connection with question paper leak case.
OSSC Chairperson Abhay said efforts were on to link the remaining 37 candidates with their application in coordination with Balasore police. Some more information has been requested from the police to help link the candidates with the application, he said. ''OSSC is committed to taking exemplary action against all candidates who are involved in unfair practice, including question leak,'' Abhay said.
