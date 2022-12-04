Our ancient education system better than the present one: Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the time has come when we should move forward to promote the knowledge of Vedic science and link the old educational techniques and methods with the new ones.

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering on the second day of the two-day National Vedic Science Seminar 'Gaveshna' at Ashok Singhal Ved Vigyan Evam Praudyogikee Vishwavidyalaya, Sector-56, Gurugram on Sunday.

In his inaugural address, Manohar Lal said that the age-old belief about foreign forces trying to break and destroy our Vedic science and knowledge of Vedas before India's independence was still around.

"We have taken many important steps on the subject of Vedas, including setting up a research center, purchasing land for Veda University, starting Sanskrit University in Kaithal after the name of Maharishi Valmiki, starting Gurukul in Mata Mansa Devi temple premises and establishing Sanskrit College, etc," said Sh. Manohar Lal.

He said that efforts were on to get Vedas and ancient knowledg again into the mainstream.

Patron, Vishva Hindu Parishad, Sh. Dinesh Chandra is doing a commendable job to realize the dream of the late Ashok Singhal had seen, said the Chief Minister.

Manohar Lal said that the late Sh. Ashok Singhal had an important contribution to changing the direction of his life.

The Chief Minister further shared that the late Singhal was the Pranth Pracharak of the Sangh for Haryana from 1977 to 1981, at the same time in 1977, he had become a volunteer of the Sangh because of the emergency.

"Had it not been an emergency, then I might not have been able to join the Sangh. At that time, due to the pain of emergency or curiosity, many people came closer to the Sangh and the organization got strengthened," said Sh. Manohar Lal.