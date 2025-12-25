Our fight is for Mumbai, to take ex-PM Vajpayee’s work forward in BMC: Maha CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the BJP has entered the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections with the resolve that the civic body must be run with transparency and integrity.

"Our fight is the fight for the people of Mumbai -- the Mumbaikars. We have entered these elections to crush the ‘jihadi mindset’. We must expose those who pursued their own selfish interests when in power while their associates looted the common man. When Mumbaikars needed help, these were the people sitting in their palaces. We have entered these elections to expose them," CM Fadnavis said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the ‘Chitra-Charitra’ (Pictorial Biography) exhibition organised by BJP Mumbai on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"While the nation honours the legendary leader today, the true tribute will be offered on January 16,” the Chief Minister said, referring to the date of counting of votes for the BMC elections. He reiterated the need for a transparent and honest administration for Mumbai.

"Our fight is for the people of Mumbai. We aim to carry forward Atalji’s work by bringing the Mahayuti to power in the BMC," Fadnavis added.

Referring to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's legacy, the Chief Minister said that as the former PM had envisioned, the BJP must demonstrate through the BMC elections that effective governance can transform the city.

"The darkness will vanish, the sun will rise, and the lotus will bloom. We are not fighting this battle merely to make someone the Mayor. Whether someone becomes Mayor or not does not matter," he said.

CM Fadnavis hailed former Prime Minister Vajpayee as a visionary who laid the foundation of the ‘New India’ envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"For nearly five decades, this son of Mother India guided the nation. He shaped India’s foreign policy as the External Affairs Minister and never compromised on the comprehensive ideology of Hindutva," he said.

He also credited former PM Vajpayee for India's infrastructure push, stating that the Golden Quadrilateral and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana bridged the gap between cities and villages.

The Chief Minister further highlighted the late former Prime Minister's resolve in making India a nuclear power despite global pressure. "Even when the world boycotted us after the nuclear tests, Atalji ensured the economy grew at nearly 10 per cent. He turned a nation under sanctions into a powerful global player," Fadnavis said.

Earlier, BJP Mumbai President and MLA Ameet Satam, in his introductory address, lauded CM Fadnavis’ contribution to Maharashtra.

"From the Metro and Atal Setu to the Coastal Road and 560-square-foot homes for BDD Chawl residents, Mumbai has seen what good governance (su-shasan) looks like under Devendra Fadnavis. The people of Mumbai are impressed, and we are confident that the Mahayuti’s saffron flag will fly over the BMC," Satam said.



