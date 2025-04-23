'Our hearts bleed for Pahalgam': Sachin, Kohli, Bindra & others condemn terror attack in Kashmir

Following a devastating terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam region, Indian sports icons have strongly condemned the horrific incident and urged the nation to stand united against "hatred and violence".

The attack took place in the Baisaran Valley, a scenic meadow situated in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination about 30 miles southeast of Srinagar. The horrific attack leave atleast 16 dead and 17 injured.

Amid widespread international grief and condemnation, Indian sports icnosn have expressed profound sympathy and solidarity with the victims and their families.

"Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic attacks on innocent people in Pahalgam. The affected families must be going through an unimaginable ordeal - India and the world stand united with them at this dark hour, as we mourn the loss of lives and pray for justice, "Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar posted on Instagram.

Star India cricketer Virat Kohli also took to Instagram and shared, "Deeply saddened by the heinous attack in Pahalgam on innocent people. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Praying for peace and strength to the families of all those who lost their lives and justice to be served for this cruel act."

Indian hockey stalwart PR Sreejesh posted on X, "Condemnation is not enough; justice must follow. Our hearts bleed for Pahalgam. Terror must never win. Prayers for all affected in the Pahalgam attack."

Former Olympic champion shooter Abhinav Bindar shared, "Heartbroken by the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Terror has no place in our world; we must stand united against hatred and violence."

Former England cricketer, who is a mentor on the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, too, condemned the horrific act and said, "I see flags flying at half mast in Delhi today and rightly so. Despicable what happened in Kashmir yesterday! My thoughts are with all those who lost their lives and their families and friends!"

Ex-India cricketer Mohammad Kaif said, "Cricket gave me many opportunities to visit Kashmir - that beautiful part of our country. It pains my heart to read about the killing of tourists in Pahalgam. Praying for peace and normalcy. Those with plans to destabilise India will never succeed."

"Heartbroken by the tragic attack in Jammu & Kashmir. Prayers for the victims and their families," two-time Olympic champion and reigning world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra posted on X.

Indian men's cricket pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah said, "Disturbing news about the attack in Pahalgam. Praying for all the victims and their families."

"Deeply pained to hear of the reprehensible terrorist attack on innocent tourists in #Pahalgam. My heart goes out to those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the injured," Virender Sehwag said.

Indian men's cricket head coach Gautam Gambhir said, "Praying for the families of the deceased. Those responsible for this will pay. India will strike."

"Deeply saddened by the attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Praying for the victims and for the strength of their families. Let us stand united in hope and humanity," former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh shared.

"Every time an innocent life is lost, humanity loses. It's heartbreaking to see and hear about what happened in Kashmir today. I was just there a couple of days ago this pain feels too close," Irfan Pathan added.