Our motto: Reform, Perform, Transform

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India will be a developed nation by 2047 where corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place. In an interview to a PTI, he said, India will be in the top three economies of the world in near future, citing the country's record of jumping five spots in less than decade.

Prime Minister said, dialogue and diplomacy is the only way to resolve conflicts in different regions. He said, whether as G20 President or not, India will support every effort to ensure peace across the world. Prime Minister Modi asserted that the Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas model can be the guiding principle for the welfare of a world shifting from a GDP-centric approach to a human-centric one. He said, in G20, India's words and vision are being seen by the world as a roadmap for the future. The Prime Minister said, the theme of India's G20 Presidency Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is not just a slogan but also a comprehensive philosophy derived from the country's cultural ethos. He said, Africa is a top priority for India in G20. Modi said, no future plan of earth can succeed without all voices being heard.

He took jibe at previous governments asserting they lacked confidence in people's abilities to hold mega events outside the capital, in smaller places

He said, the rapid and sustained progress made by India naturally evoked interest across the world and many countries have been watching India's growth story very closely. Modi said, the countries are convinced that this progress is not an accident but is happening as a result of a clear, action-oriented roadmap of Reform, Perform, Transform.

He said, for a long time, India was perceived as a nation of over one billion hungry stomachs. But now, India is being seen as a nation of over one billion aspirational minds, more than two billion skilled hands, and hundreds of millions of young people. The Prime Minister said, India is not only the most populous country in the world but also the nation with the largest youth population. So, perspectives about India have changed, he added.

Modi said, India's calibrated and measured fiscal and monetary response to the pandemic ensured macroeconomic stability while addressing the needs of the people. He said, at the same time, every rupee that was meant for the poor reached them immediately, without any leakages or delays, due to the impressive digital public infrastructure.

The Prime Minister said, several such factors provided a strong credible foundation upon which India could build the G20 Presidency agenda. This is the reason India has been able to bring nations of the world together to discuss, deliberate and deliver on various issues.

Stressing the need for financial discipline, Modi has reiterated that "irresponsible" financial policies and populist measures may give political results in the short term but will extract a "great social and economic price" in the long term.

Modi has said it is natural for India to hold G20 meetings in every part of its territory as he dismissed Chinese objections over some of the events being organised in Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh. As part of its efforts to showcase India's cultural and regional diversity at a global stage, the Modi government has hosted G20 events across the country's length and breadth.