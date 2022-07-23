Outcome better than pre-pandemic year

New Delhi: Girls outshine boys in the CBSE class 10 and 12 exams which saw a pass percentage of 94.4 and 92.71 respectively, according to results announced on Friday. The pass percentage in the CBSE class 12 exam has gone up by over 9 percentage points in comparison to the pre-pandemic academic session of 2018-19 while a similar jump has been seen in the number of candidates scoring above 95 and 90 per cent marks.

Similar trends have been witnessed in the class 10 results, announced by the board on Friday. The board officials, however, claimed that this academic session was a "special one" and cannot be compared with previous sessions. "Covid, non-conduct of classes, holding examinations two times, conducting an objective type examination, giving replies on OMRs, evaluation by schools etc, has made this session a special one and thus it cannot be compared with any of the previous sessions," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

The board has also decided against publishing merit lists to avoid "unhealthy competition" among students. "As per earlier decision of the board, no merit list will be declared to avoid unhealthy competition among students. The board is also not awarding first, second and third division to its students," Bhardwaj said. "The board will issue merit certificates to 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in subjects," he added.