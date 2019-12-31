Outgoing Army Chief: 'Bipin Rawat Only A Name', Jawans, Officers Constitute Team

New Delhi: Outgoing chief of Army staff, General Bipin Rawat said that all soldiers of multiple ranks constituted the Indian Army and worked together as a team and the army chief could function only with their sustained cooperation. He added that Bipin Rawat was only a name and the army chief a designation, but in reality, the entire force worked together as a team for a COAS to carry out his job.

General Rawat was addressing the media while laying down office after his stint as Army chief. He has been named by the Union government as the first chief of defence staff (CDS) and will serve for three years in the capacity of chief of Tri-services.

Gen. Rawat thanked all soldiers and officers of the Indian Army for extending their cooperation to him during his tenure. He expressed his gratitude to the rank and file of the army for standing steadfast during challenging times. The outgoing army chief paid tributes to martyrs at the National War Memorial and also received a guard of honour earlier.

When asked about his achievements during his tenure, the General Rawat said that every COAS has achievements to his credit. In his case, he would count modernisation of weaponry and moving towards non-contact warfare among his accomplishments. In response to a question, General Rawat said that today, India was better prepared to meet military challenges from enemy forces.

General Rawat described his successor, Ge. Manoj Naravane as a highly competent officer.