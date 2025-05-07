Over 300 Flights Cancelled, 25 Airports Shut After Indian Strikes on Terror Camps in Pakistan, PoK

India's airspace faced widespread disruptions on Wednesday after targeted missile strikes by Indian armed forces on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The strikes, part of "Operation Sindoor", were in retaliation for the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, that claimed 26 lives. As a result, over 300 flights were cancelled, and 25 major airports were temporarily shut.

Airports Affected

A total of 25 airports were closed until May 9, including key airports such as Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, and Jammu. Other affected airports include Leh, Pathankot, Jodhpur, and Bikaner. Airlines were forced to cancel hundreds of domestic and international flights due to heightened security and airspace restrictions.

Airlines Offer Refunds and Rescheduling

IndiGo, Air India, and Air India Express were the most affected airlines, with over 200 flights cancelled. IndiGo alone cancelled 165 flights, while Air India suspended services to cities like Jammu, Srinagar, and Leh. Both airlines have announced waivers for rescheduling charges or full refunds for affected passengers.

Delhi Airport Disruptions

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, the busiest in India, saw at least 140 flight cancellations since midnight, including international departures. Airlines such as American Airlines and Qatar Airways also suspended services to Pakistan, citing airspace restrictions. The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) issued an advisory to passengers urging them to coordinate with airlines for updates and alternate travel arrangements.

International Flights Affected

Over 25 international flights were rerouted to avoid Pakistan's airspace, following the Indian missile strikes. Flights from carriers like KLM and Singapore Airlines were grounded, with Pakistani airspace closed for several international airlines. Flight tracking services showed a sharp reduction in commercial air traffic in the north-western skies over India and Pakistan.

Air Travel Updates

As the situation continues to unfold, passengers are advised to stay in touch with airlines for real-time updates and potential rescheduling of flights. Authorities have indicated that operations may gradually resume once airspace conditions stabilize.