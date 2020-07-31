Over 52K cases for first time in 24 hrs

New Delhi : A total of 52,123 cases of Covid infection across India was reported in the last 24 hours, stated the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday pointing out that more than 70 per cent of deaths are "due to comorbidities".

Till date, a total 34,968 people have lost their lives to the virus that originated from China's Wuhan and gripped the entire world.

India is the third worst-hit nation by the pandemic. The total number of Covid cases reported till date is 15,83,792 and the number of people who recovered from the virus stands at 10,20,582.

Even as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in various parts of India, more than 1 million people have recovered and discharged till now, informed Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health, here on Thursday.

The ministry stated that in the last 24 hours, 775 people have lost their lives which is about 32 deaths every hour. It also pointed that 18,795 new active cases were reported from across the country.

The worst hit state Maharashtra has 1,46,433 active Covid cases so far. In the last 24 hours, 1,435 people got infected with the virus.

So far 2,39,755 people have recovered from the virus. A total 14,463 people have lost their lives and in the last 24 hours 298 died of the virus in Maharashtra.