Over 7,400 beneficiaries received electricity connections in two years: Gujarat Minister

Gandhinagar : Responding to a query in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, Gujarat’s Energy Minister Kanu Desai announced that 4,167 beneficiaries in Ahmedabad district and 3,267 beneficiaries in Anand district have received electricity connections under the Jhupda Electrification Scheme over the past two years.

The state government has allocated Rs 215.51 lakh for the Ahmedabad district and Rs 346.48 lakh for the Anand district towards this initiative. Providing a taluka-wise breakdown, the minister stated that in Ahmedabad district, beneficiaries from Ahmedabad City, Bavla, Daskroi, Detroj-Rampura, Dhandhuka, Dholera, Dholka, Mandal, Sanand, and Viramgam—a total of 10 talukas—have received electricity connections.

Similarly, in the Anand district, beneficiaries from Anand, Anklav, Borsad, Khambhat, Petlad, Sojitra, Tarapur, and Umreth—a total of 8 talukas—have been provided with electricity. The minister assured that no applications are pending in these districts under the scheme.

Elaborating on the scheme, Desai mentioned that poor beneficiaries from all communities across Gujarat are eligible for household electricity connections. This includes individuals with an annual income of up to Rs 1,50,000 in urban areas and Rs 1,20,000 in rural areas.

Additionally, the minister noted that the Jhupda Electrification Scheme has also been successfully implemented in Kheda, Surendranagar, Vadodara, Gandhinagar, and Mehsana districts, providing electricity to thousands of households.

The details were shared in a written response during the Assembly session. The state boasts a robust power generation capacity of over 43,000 MW, sourced from thermal, renewable, and hydropower projects.

Gujarat is a leader in renewable energy, with over 10,000 MW of installed solar power capacity and 9,000 MW of wind power capacity, making it one of the top states in India for clean energy production.

Under the Saubhagya Yojana and Jhupda Electrification Scheme, Gujarat has successfully provided 100 per cent household electrification, benefiting thousands of families, including over 7,400 beneficiaries in Ahmedabad and Anand districts alone in the past two years.

The state government has also invested significantly in strengthening the transmission and distribution network, reducing transmission losses to around 12 per cent, one of the lowest in the country.

Gujarat’s 24x7 Power for All initiative ensures uninterrupted electricity supply to industries, businesses, and households. The state has over 1.6 lakh km of transmission lines and a well-established grid network that supports seamless electricity distribution. Through Kisan Suryoday Yojana, Gujarat provides a dedicated daytime power supply to farmers, enhancing agricultural productivity.