Over Rs 1 lakh crore worth of projects launched by PM Modi in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched development projects worth over Rs. 1 lakh crore, including major advancements in the railway and petrochemical sectors, from the Dedicated Freight Corridor Operations Control Center in Ahmedabad.

Emphasising the vision of 'Navnirman for Viksit Bharat,' the Prime Minister highlighted the government's pursuit of progress, with projects worth Rs. 11 lakh crore initiated or completed in the current year alone, including Rs. 7 lakh crore in the last 10-12 days.

The inauguration featured the foundation stone laying and dedication of many projects to enhance national infrastructure.

Among these, railway projects valued at Rs. 85,000 crore and a significant Rs. 20,000 crore investment in a petroleum campus at Dahej, Gujarat, stood out, signifying a leap forward in the hydrogen and polypropylene sectors.

Furthermore, the launch of ten new Vande Bharat Express trains and the extension of four existing ones, marked a monumental upgrade in connectivity across various Indian states, from Ahmedabad to Mumbai Central and beyond.

The event also saw the flagging of two new passenger trains, enhancing rail connections between Asansol, Hatia to Tirupati, and Kollam.

The Prime Minister's comprehensive initiatives include operationalising extensive freight corridors, enhancing railway safety by eliminating unmanned crossings, and achieving 100 per cent railway electrification.

The establishment of over 1,500 'One Station One Product' shops, the dedication of 50 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras at railway stations, and the unveiling of 51 Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminals, are among the other significant steps taken to modernise the railway network and support local economies.

In a push for sustainable development, the Prime Minister dedicated solar-powered stations/buildings at 975 locations, aligning with India's renewable energy goals.

The foundation stone for a petrochemical plant by Petronet LNG at Dahej, with a projected employment impact of over 70,000 jobs during construction and operational phases, was also laid, marking a significant economic development milestone.

Additionally, Ekta Malls in Gujarat and Maharashtra were inaugurated. These malls promote Indian handlooms, handicrafts, and traditional products, symbolising the nation's unity and diversity.