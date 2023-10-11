Live
P20 summit to be preceded by Parliamentary Forum on Mission LiFE tomorrow
New Delhi: Parliamentarians from across the world are coming together in New Delhi on October 12 to deliberate on strategies for advancing sustainable lifestyles and combating climate change, at the Parliamentary Forum on LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment).
The Forum on Mission LiFE precedes the 9th edition of the two-day G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ summit (P20 summit), which is to be held from October 13-14, at the newly-constructed India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) in Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, New Delhi.
The LiFE movement, initiated by India, is a worldwide endeavour dedicated to advocating sustainable lifestyles and safeguarding our environment.
The Parliamentary Forum on LiFE holds substantial significance, serving as a platform for parliamentarians to exchange insights and share successful approaches in the promotion of sustainable living.
Furthermore, it will play a pivotal role in increasing awareness of the LiFE movement and its overarching objectives.
Arthur César Pereira de Lira, president of the Chamber of Deputies, Brazil; Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, United Kingdom; Ashebiri Gayo, Acting President of Pan African Parliament; Ana Lilia Rivera Rivera, President of the Senate, Mexico; Kim Jin-pyo, Speaker of the National Assembly, Republic of Korea; Amos Masondo, Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, South Africa; Shaikh Abdulmalik Abdullah Al Khalili, Chairman of the State Council, Oman; and Duarte Pacheco, President, Inter-Parliamentary Union, arrived on Wednesday to attend the summit.
The two-day Summit will deliberate on Agenda 2030 for SDGs: Showcasing Achievements, Accelerating Progress; Sustainable Energy Transition Gateway to Green Future; Mainstreaming Gender Equality- From Women’s Development to Women led Development; and Transformation in Peoples’ Lives through Public Digital Platforms.