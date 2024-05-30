Pak gets China boost in bolstering military along LoC in Kashmir

New Delhi: Over the past three years, China has significantly enhanced the defense capabilities of Pakistan military along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. This includes the construction of fortified steelhead bunkers and the supply of advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs).



These enhancements are complemented by the installation of highly encrypted communication towers and the establishment of underground fiber optic cables, which ensure secure and reliable communication channels along the LoC.

China has also provided Pakistan with sophisticated radar systems, namely the 'JY' and 'HGR' series.

These systems are designed to improve the detection of medium and low-altitude targets, offering crucial intelligence support to both army and air defense units. Additionally, the deployment of the SH-15, a 155 mm truck-mounted howitzer gun produced by a Chinese company, has been observed at multiple locations along the LoC.



The strengthening of Pakistan’s defense infrastructure by China is part of a broader strategy to protect Chinese investments in PoK, particularly those associated with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

CPEC is a major $46 billion initiative aimed at creating a direct trade route from Gwadar Port in Pakistan to Xinjiang province in China, traversing the Karakoram highway in areas under Chinese control.

Moreover, Chinese experts have been involved in constructing tunnels in the Leepa Valley of PoK, indicating preparations for an all-weather road that will connect with the Karakoram highway. This development underscores the strategic importance of the region for China’s ambitious CPEC project.

In 2007, a Chinese telecom company acquired a Pakistani telecom firm and established China Mobile Pakistan (CMPak), a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile Communications Corporation. In August 2022, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) renewed CMPak’s mobile license for PoK, allowing the expansion of Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) in the region.

Although the Indian Army has not officially commented on these developments, intelligence agencies are reportedly keeping track of the situation.