Pakistan has exposed its black face to the world by commenting against PM Modi: Tejashwi Surya

New Delhi: Thousands of workers of the Delhi Pradesh BJP under the leadership of Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva demonstrated in front of the Pakistan High Commission on Friday to protest against the intolerable and criminal statement of Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto against Prime Minister Narendra Modi,

The BJP workers burnt Bhutto's effigy and courted arrest. National president of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Yuva Morcha and MP Tejashwi Surya, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Ramveer Singh Bidhuri and others addressed the protesting workers.

Tejashwi Surya said that today we have gathered here to protest against the remarks made by Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto against the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. This statement of Bhutto is an unpardonable crime and the people of India will never forgive him.

Surya said that Pakistan has become irrelevant globally today and Bilawal Bhutto is becoming irrelevant in Pakistan's internal politics and is known as Pappu in the media there. In such a situation, he has tried to bring himself into the limelight by giving a derogatory statement in the meeting of the Security Council of the United Nations, but today Bhutto has joined the category of most dirty political leaders of the world. Surya said that I want to warn Pakistan that we have taught you a lesson before and are ready to teach you a lesson even today.

Surya said that today when the whole world is looking towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the fight against terrorism, Pakistan has exposed its black face to the world by commenting against PM Modi.

The police took the arrested BJP leaders and workers to the Mandir Marg police station, from where they were released after a warning after about two hours.

Virendra Sachdeva said that Bilawal Bhutto in his statement by comparing PM Narendra Modi with terrorist Osama Bin Laden has not only insulted PM Modi but it is an insult to every Indian and Indians will never forgive him.

Sachdeva said that Bhutto's statement has come on December 16, exactly 52 years after the day when the Pakistani army surrendered to India. It seems that the leaders of Pakistan do not even take lessons from their history.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto should have thought before making this statement that his maternal grandfather, late Prime Minister of Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto too had apologized to India for the misdeeds of his country 50 years ago and today Bilawal Bhutto will have to apologize to PM Modi and the people of Delhi.

Leader of the Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha Ramveer Singh Bidhuri said that Bilawal Bhutto has tried to please the president of China with his cheap statement, who is Pakistan's last economic support. After this statement Pakistan stands out as a villain in front of the whole world.