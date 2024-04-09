Live
- Maha: Pune tops with 8,382 polling stations, Sindhudurg has lowest at 918
- Samsung Unveils Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G with Segment-Leading Super AMOLED Plus Display, Powerful Processor, and Stylish Design in India
- Misleading ads by Patanjali: Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender unconditional and unqualified apology before SC
- Byju’s begins disbursing March salaries to employees after 2nd successive delay
- Massive crowd in rallies confirms victory of two BJP candidates in Tripura's LS seats: Manik Saha
- ‘Maruti Ki Pran Pratishtha’: When Narendra Modi penned a poem highlighting tribals' plights in 1983
- 2024 LS polls not only to form govt, but also to protect democracy and Constitution, says CPI-M leader
- INDIA Bloc candidate in Rajasthan questions BJP nominee over her MBBS degree
- Egypt, Singapore, Dubai, Vietnam, and Thailand emerge as top destinations amongst Indian travellers
- Conceptualising inquisitive summer vacation activities
Just In
Pakistan High Commission grants 2,843 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims for Baisakhi
The Pakistan High Commission has issued a total of 2,843 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual Baisakhi festivities.
New Delhi : The Pakistan High Commission has issued a total of 2,843 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual Baisakhi festivities.
Scheduled to be celebrated on April 13, the festival holds cultural and religious significance for the Sikh community, as it marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year.
Despite ongoing tensions between the two nations, the tradition of Indian pilgrims visiting Sikh holy shrines in Pakistan for Baisakhi goes on. Pilgrims would visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.
Emphasising heritage and cultural exchanges, this move transcends political divides between two not-so-friendly south-Asian neighbours.
Every year, a large number of Sikh pilgrims from India visit Pakistan under the framework of the 1974 Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines.
Pakistan's Charge d’ Affaires Saad Ahmad Warraich extended his heartfelt felicitations to all those celebrating this auspicious festival and wished the visiting pilgrims a fulfilling yatra.