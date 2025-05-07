Live
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Calls Indian Missile Strikes an 'Act of War', Promises Strong Response
Highlights
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif called India’s missile strike an act of war and warned of a strong response. A National Security Council meeting has been called, and airspace is closed for 48 hours.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that India’s missile attack is an act of war.
He stated that Pakistan has the right to give a strong reply and that the Pakistani army knows how to face the enemy. He also warned that India will not succeed with its bad plans.
Sharif has called a National Security Council meeting at 10 AM to discuss the situation.
He said the Indian attack is a threat to peace in the region. As a safety measure, Pakistan has closed its airspace for 48 hours.
India said the attack was a reply to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. That attack killed 26 people in Kashmir. India used missiles to hit terror camps in Pakistan and PoK (Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir).
