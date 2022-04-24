Pakistani militant among 2 killed in encounter
Srinagar: A Pakistani militant of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit was among two ultras killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Mirhama area of Kulgam in south Kashmir following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
