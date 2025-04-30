Pakistani Senator's Inflammatory Speech Threatens Religious Site In India

In the latest escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan, Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan has made provocative statements regarding the controversial Babri mosque site in Ayodhya, India. A video of her inflammatory speech in Pakistan's Upper House has gained significant attention online following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

During her Tuesday address, Palwasha claimed that "the first brick of the new Babri mosque in Ayodhya will be laid by Pakistan Army soldiers, and the first azaan will be given by Army Chief Asim Munir himself." She emphasized her point by adding, "We are not wearing bangles," a phrase suggesting readiness for conflict.

The senator also made claims about potential military loyalties, suggesting that "Sikh soldiers won't attack Pakistan in case of a conflict with India" because Pakistan represents "the land of Guru Nanak for them."

This statement follows a pattern of provocative rhetoric from Pakistani leaders. Recently, Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari threatened India over the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, declaring that "either our water will flow through it, or their blood will." Similarly, former Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that while "Pakistan prefers peace," the country has "every capability to give a befitting reply to any Indian aggression."

These escalating verbal confrontations come at a time of heightened tension between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.