Pany meets deceased medico’s family

Dhenkanal MP Rudra Narayan Pany met the family members of AIIMS Patna student Jadabendra Sahoo, who was found dead in the hostel.
Dhenkanal: Dhenkanal MP Rudra Narayan Pany met the family members of AIIMS Patna student Jadabendra Sahoo, who was found dead in the hostel. Sahoo belonged to Bedyakateni village in Dhenkanal. Pany expressed his condolence to the grief-stricken family and promised to apprise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister J P Nadda of the need for an investigation to find out the reason behind his death. Sahoo was first year PG student in AIIMS Patna.
Pany talked to Patna MP and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad over phone and sought his intervention in the incident. He also sought action against those responsible for the mysterious death of the student in the PG hostel. Senior BJP leader Ram Chandra Patra, former district BJP president Naresh Mohapatra and panchayati raj members accompanied Pany during his visit to the medico’s village.