Parliament Monsoon Session Disrupted For Fourth Day As Opposition Continues Bihar Electoral Roll Protests

The Parliament's Monsoon Session encountered its fourth consecutive day of turmoil as Opposition lawmakers sustained their protests demanding urgent discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The Lok Sabha was forced to adjourn until 2 PM following continued demonstrations by Opposition members.

Thursday's proceedings mirrored the pattern established during the first three days of the session, with lawmakers also seeking debates on the terrorist incident in Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor. However, progress appears imminent on the latter issue, as sources indicate the Rajya Sabha's Business Advisory Committee has approved a 16-hour discussion on Operation Sindoor for next week, aligning with the Lok Sabha's decision.

The ongoing parliamentary impasse has created a bottleneck for crucial legislation awaiting approval. The disruptions have prevented both Question Hour and Zero Hour from being conducted, hampering normal parliamentary functions.

Despite the chaos, the Lok Sabha agenda includes several significant bills for Thursday's consideration. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is scheduled to present The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, alongside the Merchant Shipping Bill.

The Rajya Sabha also conducted farewell ceremonies for retiring members amid the ongoing political standoff. Opposition leaders have characterized the Bihar electoral roll revision as threatening citizens' voting rights, intensifying their demands for parliamentary discussion.

The current Monsoon Session is scheduled to continue until August 21, though the persistent deadlock between Opposition and treasury benches threatens to impact the legislative agenda significantly.