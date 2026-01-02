Parts of Raj get light rain, cold conditions to intensify

Parts of Rajasthan received light rain in the last 24 hours under the influence of a western disturbance, the Met office said on Thursday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ajmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions received rainfall, with the highest precipitation of 26 mm recorded at Sridungargarh in Bikaner district.

The Met office said dense to very dense fog is likely to prevail over large parts of the state during the next two to three days, with visibility at some places likely to fall below 100 metres.

Due to the impact of fog, daytime temperatures may drop by three to four degrees Celsius, it said.

The weather office said the minimum temperature in parts of the Shekhawati region may fall by two to four degrees Celsius between January 4 and 6, with the possibility of cold wave conditions at isolated places.