Parts of stolen tractors of farmers found buried in official residence

Police said they have recovered parts of tractor trolleys, allegedly stolen during farmers’ protests eight months ago, from the official residence of the executive officer of Nabha Municipal Council here. The recovery was made after police excavated the premises under mounting pressure from farmers, who have been holding intense protests for the last two days, demanding it. Earlier, the farmers had alleged that their tractor trolleys were stolen during the protest at Shambhu and Khanauri border points eight months ago.

According to officials, police dug the premises with the help of a JCB (earth moving machine), and found several trolley components buried in the compound.

The Wednesday recovery has triggered further outrage among the farmer groups.

Leaders of the Bhartiya Kisan Union Azad, including its Nabha president Gamdoor Singh, claimed that the trolley parts were buried to destroy evidence.

Executive Officer Gurcharan Singh Gill denied any involvement, stating that although the house is allotted in his name, he does not stay there and commutes from his native village.

He alleged that Nabha Municipal Council president’s husband Pankaj Pappu often operated from the premises. Earlier, the municipal council had made Pappu its supervisor, Gill said.

The executive officer said he was ready to cooperate with the police investigation.

Crime Investigating Agency’s Patiala Station House Officer (SHO) Davinder Singh confirmed that the excavation of trolley parts from the official residential complex.

Stating that the police have taken possession of the recovered materials, the SHO assured a thorough inquiry and promised strict action against whoever is found guilty. Pappu has already been booked in the matter, he said. Eight months ago, farmers had alleged that multiple tractor trolleys belonging to them were stolen from the Shambhu and Khanauri border points, where they had camped for nearly 13 months, raising various demands including legal guarantee for the minimum support price of crops.