Passenger trains on tracks from April 15

New Delhi: Railways has begun preparing to resume all its services from 15 April after a 21-day suspension of its passenger trains in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sources said all railway safety personnel, running staff, guards, TTE and other officials have been told to be ready to join their posts from 15 April.

Trains, however, will begin operations only after a green signal from the government which had formed a Group of Ministers (GoM) on the issue.

Budget carrier AirAsia India said bookings for its flights are open from April 15, but it it is open to any change in case aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation issues fresh directives on the issue.

Railways on Saturday said no final decision has been taken yet on the restoration of train services and that a call on it would be taken in a few days.

"Train services will have to be resumed only on specific approval of each train from Railway Board. Suggestions for phase-wise planning should be given to Railway Board," an official said Saturday.

This decision was taken in a video conference meeting of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal with the Chairman, Railway Board on Friday, officials said.

Around 80 percent trains are expected to run as per schedule from 15 April which includes Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto trains. Local trains too are likely to begin operations.

In an unprecedented move, the railways had suspended the services of 13,523 trains for 21 days after the lockdown was announced by the Prime Minister on 24 March.