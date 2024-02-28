Pasted Chinese stickers, insulted ISRO scientists: PM Modi lambasts DMK at public rally

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi came down hard on Tamil Nadu’s ruling party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for latter’s 'brazen' attempt to seek credit over the upcoming second space port of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) in Kulasekarapattinam district.

Addressing a public rally in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli on Wednesday, PM Modi lambasted the DMK for its reckless behavior on issues of national importance and accused it of ‘glorifying’ China and insulting our own scientists.

“DMK’s penchant for taking credit is not new. They paste their own posters on Central government’s scheme. This time, they have crossed all the limits. They pasted stickers of China on ISRO advertisements for taking credit on launch of second facility,” said PM Modi.

Notably, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for ISRO’s second space port on Wednesday. Spread over 2,200 acres, this space port is expected to get operational in two years and will add strength to ISRO’s launching capabilities.

Her further tore into DMK dispensation for using taxpayers’ money for furthering their own political interests.

“First they are not ready to accept ISRO’s achievements and feel happy about it. Rather than sharing it with the world, they insulted our scientists and space sector engineers with the money garnered from taxpayers,” he said.

“Now, it is the time to punish the DMK for its deeds,” PM Modi urged people.

For the unversed, DMK minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan stirred a major controversy on Wednesday as she shared a poster ahead of ISRO’s second facility launch but linked it with China to ‘demean’ India’s achievements in space sector. The poster purportedly displayed Chinese missile, along with pictures of CM Stalin and Prime Minister.

PM Modi also slammed the DMK over its distasteful stand on Ram Mandir’s Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

“The nation celebrated the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir. Parliament passed a resolution to this effect but the DMK lawmakers walked out of the House. This behavior shows their deep dislike for majoritarian’s beliefs,” said PM Modi.