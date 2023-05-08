 Patanjali holds huge yoga camp for women 

New Delhi: Patanjali University organised a yoga training camp at the Indira Gandhi Stadium on Sunday for the physical, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing of women.



Yoga Guru Ramdev taught different yoga activities to the Delhites. The yoga seminar was attended by around 5,500 women from various states across the country. The event was followed by a dance on Shiv Tandav Strot which was performed by Kumari Praksha.

Highlighting the objective, Baba Ramdev said that on June 21, the world would celebrate International Yoga Day. Before that, we wish to start Yoga in Delhi and spread the word that Yoga will not only be national, but also global, and that, along with Yogdharma, the prestige of Sanatan Dharma will increase across the globe. There is undoubtedly the effort of the brothers in this, but the effort of the sisters is much greater. He said if Sanatan Dharma is still alive today, it is the result of the greatest struggle and penance of India’s mothers and sisters.

Swami Ji made a big announcement, stating that Patanjali will soon launch a large service plan in the NCR region.He stated that there are future plans for a residential Global Gurukul for 10,000 children, a Global University for one lakh students, and a day-boarding school for 20 to 25 thousand children in the NCR.After learning, kids from over 200 nations will return to their home countries to serve as ambassadors for India, Rishidharma, Veddharma, and Sanatan Dharma. There will also be a need for selfless service-oriented mothers and sisters in this activity.

Sadhvi Acharya Devpriya, Chief Women Central Incharge of Patanjali Yoga Samiti, stated during the programme that only women can bring about social and national transformation via yoga.She stated that Swami Ji Maharaj has stated that practising yoga from above will not work, and that no change will occur unless we imbibe yoga. We must go into the depths of yoga. She stated that in the fields of Yoga, Ayurveda, Swadeshi, Indian culture, and nationalism, we must emulate the leadership provided by Param Pujya Swamiji Maharaj and the renowned Acharyaji .