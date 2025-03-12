Patna DM directs officials to ensure safe, peaceful Holi celebrations

Patna: Ahead of Holika Dahan and Holi, Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh on Wednesday issued strict instructions to ensure public safety, law and order, and emergency preparedness.

He asked the fire brigade officials to station fire engines at identified locations and asked hospitals to deploy medical teams to handle emergencies. He ensured a sufficient number of magistrates and police officers’ presence in public places to maintain order.

“All vulnerable areas of Patna district will be CCTV & Drone Surveillance. Cameras and drones will be used for real-time crowd monitoring,” he said.

Singh appealed to people to inform any incident on the District Control Room number 0612-2219810 / 2219234, Dial-112 Emergency Response and District Emergency Operation Centre at 0612-2210118.

The administration has urged people to celebrate Holi peacefully and report any untoward incidents immediately.

District Magistrate Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh has completely banned the operation of private boats in rivers on March 14-15, as a precautionary measure during Holi celebrations.

He directed the officers to ensure a strict ban on private Boats in all rivers. He said the violators will face strict action as per law.

“We have deployed 7 SDRF teams with divers, soldiers & motorboats on the Ganga and Punpun rivers. They will be equipped with life jackets and safety resources at ghats and ponds. Zonal Officers Instructed to monitor and ensure compliance,” Singh said.

Authorities have urged people not to risk their lives by boarding private boats.

Ahead of Holi, Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar has instructed all district SPs and SSPs to take strict measures to ensure a peaceful and safe celebration across the state.

He asked the officials for the deployment of additional forces in vulnerable areas to prevent any disturbances and also instructed them to do a flag march.

He also asked them to conduct peace committee meetings in all districts and bring together local leaders, public representatives, and community members.

The idea is to ensure communal harmony during Jumma Namaz (Friday prayers) and Holi celebration to avoid any tensions. This year, Holi will be celebrated on Friday