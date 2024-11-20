Patra reviews paddy purchase readiness

Dhenkanal: Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra reviewed preparation for paddy procurement in the presence of Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay and district authorities on Sunday evening. He said there should not be any ‘Katni Chhatni’ in paddy procurement. ‘Katni Chhatni’ is a practice in which mill owners cut the quantity of paddy purchased from farmers by 2 to 3 kgs per quintal. This practice has been causing problems for farmers and delaying the procurement process. The payment of farmers must be ensured as per guidelines, he said.

The minister also reviewed Rengali and other irrigation projects, health services, status of ongoing bridge construction, education and rural water supply schemes. Additional District Magistrate Ramesh Chandra Sethi, district and line department officers were among others present.

Earlier, speaking at the 71st All India Cooperative Week at Zilla Parishad hall, Patra suggested measures to keep the cooperative bodies free from corruption. He said cooperative organisations make significant contribution to State economy and play a vital role in improving the economic condition of the downtrodden.

Cooperativeorganisations have been playing multiple roles in the field of agriculture development, small loan disbursement to marginalised farmers, fertiliser distribution, consumer welfare and service to the poor in urban and rural areas, he added.

The minister gave away prizes to the winning participants in different events organised by the office of the Deputy Registrar.