Pawar says he was offered 160-seat win

Nagpur: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said two people had approached him ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, claiming they could guarantee 160 out of 288 seats.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Pawar said he facilitated a meeting between these people and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, but the two leaders ultimately dismissed the offer, stating, “This is not our way”.

“We did not give it the attention it perhaps required. But I still remember — before the Assembly elections were announced, two people came to meet me in Delhi. They told me that Maharashtra has 288 Assembly seats, and out of those, they would guarantee us 160 seats. I was surprised. To be clear, even though they claimed such a guarantee, I had no doubts about the Election Commission. But such people do show up, so I ignored them.”

“I arranged their meeting with Rahul Gandhi. They told him whatever they wanted to. However, both Rahul Gandhi and I felt that we should not pay attention to such things. This is not our path. We decided we would go before the people and find ways to earn their support,” Pawar told reporters in Nagpur.

Pawar lauded Rahul Gandhi’s recent presentation on alleged polling irregularities and criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI) for seeking a separate affidavit from him.

“The Election Commission is an independent body. Rahul Gandhi said he has already taken an oath in Parliament, so there is no need for a separate affidavit. If the Election Commission still insists on such a thing, that is not right. Rahul Gandhi’s allegations need to be probed in depth. The truth must come out. My only point is that the objection was regarding the Election Commission. Then why do BJP leaders or the chief minister need to respond? We want an answer from the Election Commission, not from the BJP,” said Pawar.

Referring to the recent INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi, Pawar dismissed speculation over Uddhav Thackeray’s seating position, comparing it humorously to movie-goers avoiding the front row. “First, I must say I have been seeing since yesterday that there is politics over where Uddhav Thackeray was seated in Delhi. When you watch a presentation, you don’t sit in the first row just as when you go to watch a movie, you don’t sit in the first row, you sit further back. Similarly, I, too, was seated at the back. The point is, you don’t sit close to the screen; you keep some distance. Unfortunately, politics is being done over where Uddhav Thackeray was seated,” he said.

Hours after Pawar’s comments, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Opposition has a habit of lying and running away.

“Although Rahul Gandhi has often raised doubts about the EVM machines, Sharad Pawar has never said so. In fact, Sharad Pawar has often taken a clear stand that it is wrong to blame the EVMs. However, now, after Rahul Gandhi’s meeting, Sharad Pawar has suddenly started talking about changes in the voting process. This is the result of Rahul Gandhi’s meeting,” said Fadnavis.

“No matter how much confusion the Opposition creates, elections are not held anywhere as transparent and free as in India. Those who accuse EVMs and the Election Commission speak in public. But they are not ready to give an affidavit. They say that we have taken an oath in Parliament. But is the oath in Parliament valid in the Supreme Court and the high court? They know that if they are caught lying, criminal action can be taken against them tomorrow. Therefore, these are cowardly people who lie and run away every day,” criticised Fadnavis.