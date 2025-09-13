Pb Power Corporation suffers Rs 103 cr loss due to floods

Patiala: Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has incurred losses of Rs 102.58 crore due to recent floods, as per its preliminary assessment. The maximum impact has been on the Upper Beas Diversion Channel (UBDC) hydel power project in Pathankot, with damages to the tune of Rs 62.5 crore.

According to PSPCL’s preliminary assessment report, 2,322 distribution transformers were damaged (Rs 23.22 crore loss), while 7,114 electricity poles were washed away or destroyed (Rs 3.56 crore loss).

Nearly 864 km of conductors and supply lines also collapsed, adding Rs 4.32 crore to the total damage. PSPCL’s own infrastructure including office buildings, control rooms, and equipment incurred Rs 2.61 crore in damages. Vital components like vacuum circuit breakers, panels, batteries, and relays worth Rs 46 lakh were severely affected, while grid substations saw civil damages of around Rs 2.55 crore.

“The floods have caused unprecedented damage to our power network....transformers, poles, and lines were submerged or swept away. Our repair teams have worked round-the-clock to restore electricity at critical substations and in affected villages,” a senior PSPCL official said.