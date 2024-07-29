Peer bullying, family dysfunction reasons for child abuse in schools: Goa CM

Panaji: The probable reasons for the increase in incidents of child abuse in schools could be peer bullying, technological factors, family dysfunction and cultural and societal issues, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said during the monsoon session of the Goa assembly on Monday.



In a written reply to a question raised by Curtorim Independent MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco on child abuse in schools, Sawant said that while probing such cases in the last three years, two teachers were suspended and disciplinary action was taken against another two.

“The probable reasons for the increasing incidences of child abuse in schools could be peer bullying, technological factors, family dysfunction and cultural & societal factors,” Sawant said.

Highlighting the measures taken to deal with such cases, he said that periodic training and professional development and awareness sessions are conducted for the Heads of the schools, teachers and students regarding different aspects of child abuse.

“Guidelines and policies to handle the cases of child abuse in schools are issued from time to time. Adequate measures are being taken to deal with cases of child abuse. Strict measures are being taken against bullying in schools, especially cyber bullying. Counsellors are being appointed in schools to monitor cases of child abuse and to provide a support system,” he said.

The Education Department had issued an advisory to the schools stating that if any child reports an incident of sexual abuse it should be immediately reported to the counsellor to provide psychosocial, emotional support to the victim.

“The counsellors appointed under the Goa Education Development Corporation shall be duty bound to cooperate and assist every child who reports any incident of child sexual abuse. If the incident of sexual abuse is directly mentioned to the counsellor, the counsellor is duty bound to report in writing the said incident to the police station under intimation to the headmaster of the institution,” the advisory states.