Pending cases solved with help of fingerprint records: Har cops

Chandigarh: Haryana Police Tuesday claimed it has been able to solve 111 criminal cases, including 35 serious murder cases, since 2024 with the help of fingerprint records collected and uploaded to the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) software.

Using the same technology, 16 unidentified bodies were identified in 2024 and 15 more in 2025 so far, thereby resolving several old and pending cases, it said.

This initiative underscores Haryana Police’s leading role in crime control, transparency in the justice system, and scientific policing, a statement said. Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur congratulated the Haryana Police team on the success in the field of crime investigation. To strengthen criminal identification on a scientific and technological foundation, Haryana Police has established measurement collection units at 31 different locations across the state.

The objective of these units is to systematically collect biometric, photographic, and physical measurement data of offenders and digitize it for upload to the National Crime Database. Through these units, data of over 10,000 offenders has already been collected and uploaded - the highest in the country, the statement said.

These units have brought about an unprecedented improvement in rapid offender identification, resolution of old and unidentified cases, and seamless exchange of criminal information between states, the statement further said.

It said the NAFIS software represents a revolutionary advancement in the field of crime investigation. This national platform standardizes the upload of offenders’ fingerprints, palm prints, and other biometric details, enabling identification of any criminal across the country within seconds.