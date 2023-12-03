Live
- Tanisha-Ashwini finishes runner-up in Syed Modi India International badminton
- 17 of 25 ministers in Cong govt lose Rajasthan assembly elections
- Shivraj win Budhni by over 1 lakh votes, Kamal Nath secures victory from Chhindwara by 36K votes
- Israeli president honours fallen heroes of Kibbutz Be'eri by inscribing Torah Scroll
- Cyclone Michaung: In constant touch with state governments, says PM Modi
- Now, IndiGo faces criticism over delays from former Union Minister
- 5th T20I: Shreyas Iyer's fifty helps India reach 160/8 against Australia
- 193 people killed in IDF attack in last few hours: Gaza Health Ministry
- MP Diya Kumari wins by 71,368 votes, biggest victory margin in Rajasthan
- MP Assembly polls: Union Ministers Tomar, Prahlad Patel, BJP General Secy Vijayvargiya win, Kulaste loses
Just In
People of New India votes on Performance Politics: Amit shah
New Delhi: Following the election results in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana, Home Minister Amit Shah unleashed a scathing...
New Delhi: Following the election results in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana, Home Minister Amit Shah unleashed a scathing attack on the opposition. He stated that today's election results demonstrated that the days of appeasement and caste-based politics were over.
While sharing a post on social media platform X, Amit Shah stated that there is only Modi ji in the hearts of the people. New India votes on performance politics. I thank the people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan for their overwhelming support. Many congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on the BJP's historic win.
While thanking the people of Rajasthan, he expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Veerabhoomi, Rajasthan and thanked the people of Rajasthan for blessing the BJP led by PM Modi for victory.He went on to say that Madhya Pradesh's big victory reflects the public's acceptance of the double-engine government led by PM Modi's welfare measures and good government. I would like to convey my deepest thanks to the public for providing the BJP with the chance of ongoing service by bestowing an enormous majority on it.
On the victory of Chhattisgarh,Shah stated that by showing their trust in PM Modi, the tribal, poor, and farmer sisters and brothers of Chhattisgarh have rewarded the BJP with a massive majority. So I also want to thank the people of Chhattisgarh for this historic win.
Apart from that, Amit Shah expressed gratitude to the people of Telangana for their ardent support. The BJP will continue to fight for Telangana's development under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. With the people's support, we will undoubtedly make Telangana a thriving state.