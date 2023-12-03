People of New India votes on Performance Politics: Amit shah

New Delhi: Following the election results in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana, Home Minister Amit Shah unleashed a scathing attack on the opposition. He stated that today's election results demonstrated that the days of appeasement and caste-based politics were over.

While sharing a post on social media platform X, Amit Shah stated that there is only Modi ji in the hearts of the people. New India votes on performance politics. I thank the people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan for their overwhelming support. Many congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on the BJP's historic win.





जनता के दिल में सिर्फ और सिर्फ मोदी जी हैं...



आज के चुनाव परिणामों ने यह साबित कर दिया है कि तुष्टीकरण और जाति में बाँटने की राजनीति के दिन समाप्त हो चुके हैं...नया भारत पॉलिटिक्स ऑफ परफॉरमेंस पर वोट देता है।



इस अपार समर्थन के लिए मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ और राजस्थान की जनता को… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 3, 2023

While thanking the people of Rajasthan, he expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Veerabhoomi, Rajasthan and thanked the people of Rajasthan for blessing the BJP led by PM Modi for victory.He went on to say that Madhya Pradesh's big victory reflects the public's acceptance of the double-engine government led by PM Modi's welfare measures and good government. I would like to convey my deepest thanks to the public for providing the BJP with the chance of ongoing service by bestowing an enormous majority on it.





वीरभूमि राजस्थान की जनता का हृदय से आभार...



मोदी जी के नेतृत्व वाली भाजपा को जीत का आशीर्वाद देने के लिए राजस्थान की जनता का अभिनंदन करता हूँ।



यह जीत मोदी जी के नेतृत्व पर जनता के अटूट विश्वास की जीत है। इस शानदार जीत के लिए राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री @JPNadda जी, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 3, 2023

मध्य प्रदेश की यह प्रचंड जीत श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व वाली डबल इंजन सरकार की कल्याणकारी नीतियों और सुशासन पर जनता की मुहर है।



प्रचंड बहुमत का आशीर्वाद देकर भाजपा को निरंतर सेवा का अवसर देने के लिए जनता का हृदय से आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ। इस जीत पर राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 3, 2023





On the victory of Chhattisgarh,Shah stated that by showing their trust in PM Modi, the tribal, poor, and farmer sisters and brothers of Chhattisgarh have rewarded the BJP with a massive majority. So I also want to thank the people of Chhattisgarh for this historic win.





Apart from that, Amit Shah expressed gratitude to the people of Telangana for their ardent support. The BJP will continue to fight for Telangana's development under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. With the people's support, we will undoubtedly make Telangana a thriving state.





Gratitude to Telangana people for encouraging support. Under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's leadership the BJP will continue to work towards the development of Telangana.



With people's support, we will certainly make Telangana a prosperous state. My heartfelt thanks to the… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 3, 2023



