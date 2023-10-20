People who are truly engaged in nation building are not able to get loans: Congress swipe at govt

New Delhi: Congress on Friday attacked BJP government at the centre saying that it is unfortunate that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's friends get as much loan as they want without any guarantee, but the people who are truly engaged in building the country are not able to get it.

“Taking forward the Bharat Jodo Yatra, recently Rahul Gandhi met the carpenter brothers in the furniture market of Kirti Nagar. People working there said that due to lack of capital they are not able to use technology. They are unable to get loans,” Congress General Secretary (Communication) Jairam Ramesh wrote on X.

Taking a swipe at the government, the Congress leader said, “It is unfortunate that the Prime Minister's friends get as much loan as they want without any guarantee, but the people who are truly engaged in building the country are not able to get it.”

He said that we are constantly talking about this inequality. “On one hand, the Prime Minister's capitalist friend is getting all kinds of facilities and exemptions. On the other hand, people engaged in small jobs have been left to fend for themselves,” the Rajya Sabha member added.

He also attached the video link of Rahul Gandhi’s interaction with the carpenters and the workers at the furniture market in Delhi.