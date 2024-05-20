Two area committee members and one village committee in-charge of banned CPI-Maoist party surrender

Bhadradri Kothagudem Distic: 1) Etoorunaga Ram - Mahadevpur Area Committee Member Konasi Ganga @ Mahesh @ Janardhan s/o Iduma 30 Savatsaralu, R/o Nimmalaguda, Kistaram Police Station,

2) Sodi Ungi of Banned CPI Maoist Party @ Jhansi, W/O Mahesh 28 years R/O Nimmalguda, KishtaramPolice Station,

3) Kaluma Budra, S/O Dula 35 years DAKMS Incharge, Putta Padu, Kishtaram Police Station, Sukuma District Chhattisgarh Three CRPF 81Bn, 141Bn and Bhadradrikottagudem District Police surrendered before

*Konasi Ganga @Mahesh got attracted to Maoist party in year 2009 and joined Ethurunagaram-Mahadevpur area committee as a militia member and was promoted as acm in 2015

*Sodi Ungi@Jhansi joined the banned Maoist party Eturi Nagaram-Mahadevapur Area Committee in the year 2019 and married Konasi Ganga @Mahesh while working as a member of the same committee. Not liking the methods of the Maoist party, she surrendered to the police along with her husband to lead a life.

*Kaluma Budra in her young age i.e. in the year 2002 in the banned Maoist partyJoined as a militia member and after a year worked as an artiste and singer in Chaitanya Natyamandali (CNM) for 10 years Presently serving as president of Puttapadu village DAKMS

* Unable to bear the harassment of the Maoist party leaders, many members of the force are ready to surrender. Attended the counseling through the "Operation Cheedhu" program organized by the district policeThe family members are working in the Maoist party and are trying to get them out.

* The District Police Machinery will endeavor to provide all sorts of rewards to the Government for providing livelihood and rehabilitation to surrendered personnel

*In this program District SP Rohit Raj along with Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj IPS, 141 CRPF Bn Additional Commandant Kamal VeerYadav, 81bn Additional Commandant Kanhar, Charla CI Rajuvarma, SCI TVR Suri participated.



